November 6th – Meet Little Blue Foot!

Little Blue Foot is an 13 week-old male kitten.

He is a sweet kitten who loves to be held and get his belly rubbed.

Little Blue Foot has a lot of energy since he is a kitten and still growing.

If you’re interested in Little Blue Foot, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

