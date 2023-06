June 28th– Meet Lilith!

Lilith is a 4 year-old female dog.

She is great. And I cannot stress enough great with kids of all ages. She loves them so much.

She’s not the best with cats or dogs. But kids will love her. She is the perfect one right here to get them all out of energy and just tired and have a nice nap.

If you’re interested in the tripod Queen Lilith, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway