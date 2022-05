MAY 19 – Meet Lavazza!

Lavazza is a 4 year-old spayed female.

She has the most beautiful fur you have ever seen!

Chin scratches are one of her favorite things to get.

She gets along with other cats seemingly quick but can be shy at first.

If you’re interested in Lavazza , you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.