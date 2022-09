September 21st– Meet Laurel!

Laurel is a 1 1/2 year-old spayed female cat.

Laurel isn’t the best with other pets so she needs to be in a place where its just her.

She loves people and is a very affectionate lap cat.

If you’re interested in Laurel, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway