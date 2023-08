August 7th – Meet Larry!

Larry is a 5 year-old neutered male dog.

Larry is a purebred Boston terrier

He is such a well-behaved dog, He’s just easygoing. Boston terrier that came to us as a stray is pretty much perfect to a T.

So if you are interested in Larry, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.