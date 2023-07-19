July 18th– Meet Lady!

Sally is a 7 year-old spayed female dog.

She likes to be more in charge with dogs it’s kind of up in the air. However with cats she’s great with cats and with kids.

She’s also pretty good with kids, but she just likes to be the one in charge.

Barking orders in a sense. But she will still listen to you and obey you and just be your right hand woman.

If you’re interested in Lady, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway