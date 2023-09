September 25th – Meet Kyoshi!

Kyoshi is a 7 month-old spayed female cat.

As you can see, she loves her treat.

She is a little bit on the shy side at first, but she’s very, very affectionate. You just have to let her warm up to you just a little bit.

And once you start giving her the pet, she starts to her and she just melts right into your arms.

So if you are interested in Kyoshi, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.