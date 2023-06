June 16th – Meet Kush!

Kush is a 10 month-old male dog.

Kush is a very, very friendly, very polite, very well loving dog.

He is great with other dogs. We’re not so sure with cats, but we’re assuming great with kids because of his energy.

So if you’re interested in Kush, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.