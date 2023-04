April 14th – Meet Kiko!

Kiko is a 6 month-old neutered male dog.

He is great with kids, cats and dogs.

Now Kiko is a coon hound so we’re hoping that someone who is hound trained will take him in because they are a lot to deal with. Kiko still is so much fun.

If your interested in Kiko, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.