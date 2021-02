February 26 – Meet Kenny G!

Kenny is a super sweet, 3 year-old cat who has been at the shelter for far too long.

Kenny loves to purr and cuddle up next to his favorite people, as well as people watch from his cat tree.

He is getting over a urinary tract infection, which is minor and should be cleared up in the near future.

If you want to adopt Kenny, you can visit EveryDogsDream.org.