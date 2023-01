January 16th – Meet Kenneth

Kenneth is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

He is a very, very talkative one he’ll yap away forever and ever.

Kenneth is great with other cats and is FIV positive, which again isn’t a bad thing. He can live a normal, healthy life like any other cat.

If you’re interested in Kenneth, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway