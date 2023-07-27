July 27th – Meet Kansas!

Kansas is a 3 year-old female dog.

We’re not so sure how she is with any other pets or dogs or cats or kids, but she is more so wanting a house that’s kind of more low key, not energetic, just kind of just one.

You can hang around with someone and just kind of, you know, gaze outside, take a little nice stroll or just watch some TV.

So if you want to follow the yellow brick road to Kansas, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.