April 18th – Meet Julian!

Julian is a 5 year-old neutered male cat.

He is very, very fun.

Julian is a little big boned. But we love that here. And he is the king of all the cats just like king Julian.

If your interested in Julian, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

