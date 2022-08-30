August 30th– Meet Jezzabelle’s Kittens!

Jezzabelle’s Kittens are 4 weeks old and all still growing.

None of the have names so you can be the first to name one.

They will be ready to be adopted once they are 7 weeks old and cleared.

There are a total of 5 kittens and all of them besides the ones being shown, and they are Polydactyly just like their mom, Jezzabelle.

If you’re interested in any of Jezzabelle’s Kittens , you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.