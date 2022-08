August 29th– Meet Jezzabelle!

Jezzabelle is a 2 Year-old female cat.

She isn’t spayed since she just had a litter of kittens.

Jezzabelle is very easy going and is also a Polydactyly cat so she has a few extra toes.

Jezzabelle’s spay fee is also sponsored by All Animals Matter

If you’re interested in Jezzabelle, you can contact the Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway