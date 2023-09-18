September 18th – Meet Jenga!

Jenga is a 1 year-old spayed female cat.

If you guys have been watching for a little while, you’ve probably seen Jenga before.

But as you can see, she’s definitely a lot more social than she was previously. She’s still a little shy at first, but she has definitely come out of her shell.

She loves to be, especially before breakfast and dinner time. So she’s definitely capable of learning to trust a human being. It’s just going to take a little while for her to adjust.

She’s super playful, absolutely loves other cats, so we would highly recommend a home with another cat for her. But she’s just so gorgeous and so sweet and she’s just finally ready to get her home.

So if you are interested in Jenga, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.