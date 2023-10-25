Meet Jelly!

Jelly is a 12 week-old male cat

He’s just the sweetest little thing.

He came in a little scared, but as you can see, he’s warmed right up. He’s just a purr monster. Don’t know if you can hear him right now purring, but he’s just a little snuggle bug.

He can be a little bit shy with new people at first, but you start petting them in, as you can see, warms right up. No problem.

He loves his little friend PB that he’s here with, so that would be a great kitten pair if you’re looking for two kittens in a home, which we always suggest.

So he’s just ready to find his forever home.

So if you are interested in Jelly, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway