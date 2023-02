February 27th – Meet Jay!

Jay is an 1 year-old neutered male dog.

He is smaller than most of the dogs we’ve shown you.

Jay still full energy like all the other ones, he’s not the best with cats, dogs or kids, but he will have enough fun with just you on your own.

If your interested in Jay, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway