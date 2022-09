September 20th– Meet Jax!

Jax is a 1 1/2 year-old neutered male cat.

Jax is a big beautiful ginger cat. He has a brother who was recently adopted so now we’re hoping it will be Jax’s turn to find his forever home.

He is a big fan of treats and toys so if you have a surplus of those Jax may be your calling.

If you’re interested in Jax, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.