September 29th – Meet Jawa!

Jawa is a 17 week-old male cat

As you can see, he’s just absolutely the sweetest thing ever.

He’s so noodley, He just likes to roll around and just get love and attention and super playful of course, for a kitten his age.

So either an active home or even better, another home with a really younger another younger kitten that he can play with and just run around and get all that energy out would be great for him.

So if you are interested in Jawa, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

