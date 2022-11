November 7th – Meet Jason Mewes!

Jason Mewes is an 6 months-old neutered male cat.

Jason Mewes is full of energy and will run almost everywhere.

He is very playful and will need an owner who can be as playful as him to get rid of all his energy.

If you’re interested in Jason Mewes, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway