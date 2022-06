June 2nd – Meet Jamie!

Jamie is a 2 year-old neutered male.

He is a beautiful grey cat with the most beautiful eyes to match!

He loves to be picked up and held. He loves attention and affection as well.

He is an adventurous cat that loves to play.

If you’re interested in Jamie, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.