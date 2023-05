May 19th – Meet Jaks!

He is a fun one. He’s great with kids, cats and dogs.

He’s hit the trifecta here and he is. Just look at this.

He loves being held. He loves being pet, especially in the ears and behind the ears.

So if you’re interested in Jaks, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.