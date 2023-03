March 16th – Meet Jackal!

Jackal is a 2 year-old neutered male dog.

Jackal, who’s got some tiger stripes on him because he’s great!

He’s great with dogs and he’s great with kids and as for cats, we’re not so sure.

If you’re interested in Jackal, he is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.