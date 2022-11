November 9th – Meet Isildur!

Isildur is an 8 month-old neutered male cat.

He is a cuddle bug and loves to eat snacks.

Isildur loves to burrito himself and get all warm in his blankets.

Isildur can be a little bit shy at first but once you give him some time to open up he will be a great pet.

If you’re interested in Isildur, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway