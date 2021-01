January 26: Meet Indy!

Indy is a young guy, only 5 months. His brother, Navy, is at the shelter, too.

Indy has some beautiful markings that are pretty unique, so he’ll be a stand out for sure.

He’d be a great cat to pretty much anyone, and seems to do well with other pets.

For more about Indy you can visit AnimalCareCouncil.org.