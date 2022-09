September 15th– Meet Iliana!

Iliana is a 3 year-old spayed female cat.

Iliana is a nosy cat, that loves to get in every nook and cranny to just look around.

She is very friendly though and will love hanging with you.

She is a petite cat who is waiting for her forever home!

If you’re interested in Iliana, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway