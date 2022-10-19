October 19th – Meet Hotlips!

Hotlips is an 7 month-old spayed female cat.

She is a small calico cat.

Hotlips is a shy, soft cat who doesn’t like a lot going on in the house.

She does take time to open up to you but she is very sweet when she does.

She’ll sit on your lap for hours and keep you warm during these fall/winter times.

If you’re interested in Hotlips, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Their hours are Monday 1pm-5pm, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm-5:30pm, Wednesday 3pm-6pm, and Saturday 1pm-4pm.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.