December 26th – Meet Hot Toddy!

Hot Toddy is an 6 month-old male cat.

Hot toddy is full of pep just like his sister, Peppermint Schnapps and full of energy, just like his other sister, Spritzer.

Hot Toddy loves to play with any cat as well as by himself and is great with anyone.

He will cuddle just as much as any other cat.

If you’re interested in Hot Toddy, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.