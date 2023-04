April 27th – Meet Hodor!

Hodor is a 1 year-old neutered male cat.

He is very, very cuddly. He loves adventure but manages to hang around with you and watch Game of Thrones, which is what he’s named after.

If you’re interested in Hodor, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway