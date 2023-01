January 18th – Meet Herschel

Herschel is an 2 year-old neutered male cat.

Hershel is a three legged wonder here. He just recently got one of his leg amputated.

He is just like any other cat that he will run around. He will hide. He loves treats and he loves getting his neck scratched.

If you’re interested in Herschel, you can contact Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway