MAY 30 – Meet Hawkeye!

Hawkeye is a 5 year-old neutered male.

He is a very sweet and food motivated cat.

He is FIV+ but the only concern is that he has to stay indoors and be around other FIV+ cats or just friendly pets.

If you are looking for a cat like dog then look no further.

If you’re interested in Hawkeye, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway