August 25th – Meet Hans!

Hans is a 2 year-old male cat.

Hans has long, beautiful gray hair. He takes very good care of it. So you really don’t have to worry too much about too much maintenance of this guy, as you can see, loves to lay on his side, show off his belly.

He loves to make little air biscuits, his little kneading behavior, loves other cats, loves to window gaze, watch the birds outside.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Hans, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.