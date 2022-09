September 16th– Meet Hank!

Hank is a 8 week-old male cat.

He isn’t neutered yet since he’s still a kitten.

He is very playful and very expressive with his voice, he loves to talk and let you know he’s happy.

If you’re interested in Hank, you can contact Every Cats Dream

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.