July 21st– Meet Hank!

Hank is a 1 year-old neutured male.

He is a more shy dog than others.

He will take some time to get used to you but not too long. Once he is comfortable he will lay with you and never leave your side.

If you’re interested in Hank, you can contact the Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway