April 17th – Meet Gurdy!

Gurdy is an 7 year-old spayed female cat.

She is a quiet one and she is really, really great just to have like a down to watching Netflix, Hulu, whatever you’re watching on these streaming services.

If you’re interested in this adorable love-bug Labrador named Gurdy, he is here at Delaware Valley Humane Society

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway