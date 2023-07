July 18th – Meet Gucci!

Gucci is a 8 month-old male dog.

He is like a doorbell. He’s just he will always alert you when someone’s there.

He loves to be around other people, cats and dogs, including and kids as well.

He is just so lovable and a little fun size right there. You pick him up and take him where you want to go.

So if you want to be Gucci with Gucci, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.