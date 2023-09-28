September 28th – Meet Guac!

Guac is a 9 week-old male cat.

As you can see, he’s just super curious, so sweet and affectionate. Just wants to cuddle and snuggle, give kisses. And of course, play has three siblings also available for adoption right now. But he would be great on his own.

As you can see, Guac’s fairly independent, kind of likes to do his own thing, but just the sweetest little guy.

So if you are interested in Guac, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.