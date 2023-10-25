Meet Grogu!

Grogu is a 13 week-old male cat

All you Mandalorian fans will definitely know who that is and this guy is just as sweet, just as cute as the one on TV.

Grogu is not quite ready to be neutered yet. He’s still a little bit too young. But as you can see, and probably here, just the sweetest thing has a little purr motor.

He does have a sister here, Ahsoka, who he is pretty bonded with.

So just being kittens, they would need a house that can keep up with their energetic lifestyle and kitten energy. So just looking for a home, that would be a perfect fit for them.

So if you are interested in Grogu, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

