August 29th – Meet Giovanni!

Giovanni is a 5 year-old male cat

Super sweet, very, very playful he is just the sweetest thing.

Like I said, loves to play pretty much any toy, loves catnip, loves to hang out birdwatch goes out the window, doesn’t mind other cats, gets along with them just fine.

Any cat over a year old for the entire month of August, our adoption fees are actually cut in half.

So if you are interested in Giovanni, he is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway