July 11th – Meet Fluke!

Fluke is a 8 month-old male dog.

He is very, very shy but he comes out of his shell with other animals in general, doesn’t have to be cats or dogs.

It could be a horse, it could be a sheep, it could be a bird. Anything. This guy loves other companions, so he would need to be in a home with another dog or any pet whatsoever.

Fluke is still very, shy though he’s still getting his boundaries and figuring out life. But he is so cute and he’s ready for you.

So if you’re interested in Fluke, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.