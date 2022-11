November 1st – Meet Firecracker!

Firecracker is an 6 month-old neutered male cat.

He is a young adult who has random burst of energy, hence his name.

Firecracker is also a polydactyly, extra toes on all four of his feet.

He is great with other cats so if you already have some he will get along with them and keep him company.

If you’re interested in Firecracker, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.