June 27th – Meet Fern!

Fern is a 1 year-old female dog.

Fern is energetic but not super crazy.

She’s great with kids, cats and dogs, the whole trifecta.

She loves to explore clearly, as you

So if you’re interested in Fern, she is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.