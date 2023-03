March 3rd – Meet Fenrir!

Fenrir is an 4 year-old neutered male dog.

A unique name for unique dog like him.

He is great with kids. He’s very selective with dogs he is still good with dogs too, depending on the dog, and we’re not so sure with cats, but we could test that if you need to.

If your interested in Fenrir, he is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway