July 10th– Meet Enzo!

Enzo is a 3 year-old male dog.

He is very, very, very obedient and he’s very good with kids, not the best with cats.

Enzo is very particular with some dogs. It could be your dog it could be anyone’s dog.

He’s very picky though with them, but he is very, very, very well-behaved and he sheds a lot. But they don’t want that affect you because Enzo is a lover and he is your companion forever.

If you’re interested in Enzo, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

