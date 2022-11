November 15th – Meet Elrond!

Elrond is an 10 week-old male kitten.

He is a bit of a shy boy and is quiet the purr monster.

Elrond loves to play with other cats, so a home with another cat would be ideal.

If you’re interested in Elrond, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway