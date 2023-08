August 1st– Meet Ebony!

Ebony is a 3 year-old male dog.

He is a terrier mix, roughly three years old. He is just a silly love bug.

He would do well in just about any household. He doesn’t seem to mind being rubbed on, yelled at, you know, like, you know, you can mess with him a little bit.

So kids are probably a good bet with this one.

If you’re interested in Ebony, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway