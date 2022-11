November 4th – Meet Durin!

Durin is an 1 year-old neutered male cat.

Durin is missing a leg, but he is still has a leg up and loves to show off.

He loves to play and has a loud thunder purr.

Durin is a huge cuddlebug and isn’t afraid to show it.

If you’re interested in Durin, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway