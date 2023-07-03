July 3rd – Meet Dozer!

Dozer is a 3 year -old male dog.

He is so, so fun. Also a big, big factor. The ball is a plus one with him. He takes it wherever he goes and that includes home with you.

Dozer is great with kids ten and up not the best with dogs, not the best with cats. But he’s so full of energy and also has a little friend to play with if no one else can play with him.

So if you’re interested in Dozer, he is here at Broome County Dog Shelter

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.