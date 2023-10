October 11th – Meet Diva!

Diva is a 8 Month-old spayed female cat

As you can see, she’s super sweet. Absolutely loves her treats. Very, very playful.

A home with another playful kitty would be ideal for her and a home where she can just roam around, get lots of exercise and get that energy drained would just be the greatest for her.

So if you are interested in Diva, she is here at SPEAK Animal Hospital

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway